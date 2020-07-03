Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Minnesota

Due to COVID-19, celebrations for the Fourth of July will look a little bit different this year. Some cities have canceled their shows, but others are still moving forward and asking spectators to follow social distancing guidelines.

Alexandria - 10 p.m. on July

Only registered guests at Arrowwood Resort can watch on the property, but non-guests will be able to watch from their cars in a parking area at the Arrowwood Stables. The fireworks will also live streamed on the Arrowwood Resort Facebook page.

Bemidji - at dusk on July 4

The fireworks will go off at Lake Bemidji. A live stream on Facebook will also be provided.

Cambridge - 9:45 p.m. on July 4

The fireworks will be set off from the Isanti County Fairgrounds.

Chanhassen - 10 p.m. on July 4

The fireworks are still on, but people will not be allowed to sit or park at Lake Ann Park or Greenwood Shores Park to watch. Those parks will be closed starting at 5 p.m. for setup. Instead, officials are asking people to watch at home or on the city's Facebook page.

CHS Field in St. Paul - after movie on July 3

Friday night, there will be fireworks after a showing of Ferris Bueller's Day off, however, tickets are already sold out for the July 3 event. There will be three more Friday Films & Fireworks dates in July. Tickets at $15.

Faribault - at dusk on July 4

The fireworks will be launched from the Rice County Fairgrounds Grandstand track. People can watch from North Alexander Park, but are encouraged to stay in their cars.

Grand Marais - 10 p.m. on July 4

For those heading up north, there will be fireworks over the Grand Marais Harbor.

Lakeville - 10 p.m. on July 4

The fireworks will be set off at King Park, but the viewing area is closed to guests.

Red Wing - at dusk on July 4

Mississippi Alumination, the fireworks crew, provided a map of areas to best view the fireworks.

