Which Minnesota cities are having 4th of July fireworks shows and what restrictions are in place

article

Like everything else in 2020, the Fourth of July weekend is going to look and feel much different.

Most holiday celebrations are either pared way back or outright cancelled this weekend due to COVID-19, and only a handful of fireworks displays are still planned.

For a holiday that is traditionally loud and colorful, for 2020, the biggest explosion has been the virus, which means most of the public celebration cannot happen.

In the Twin Cities metro area, three cities have not cancelled fireworks shows. They are Chanhassen, Lakeville and Red Wing.

In Chanhassen, the fireworks will be at Lake Ann Park, which will be closed. Residents are asked to watch from home or on Facebook Live.

Advertisement

In Lakeville, at King Park, guests are asked to watch from a distance.

In Red Wing, the city has a map of places to view from, but asks everyone to keep social distance in mind.

In greater Minnesota, a handful of cities like Bemidji, Brainerd, Cross Lake, Walker, Owatonna and Faribault are all set up to keep people apart.

As for camping, the DNR says about 85 percent of campsites are now open. Of those, about 86 percent are already reserved.