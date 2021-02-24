Expand / Collapse search

70% of seniors will get COVID-19 vaccine before Minnesota expands eligibility

By FOX 9 Staff
105-year-old Carol Robertson get her vaccine shot on Thursday. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A spokesperson for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state will wait until 70 percent of seniors aged 65 or older get the COVID-19 vaccine before expanding eligibility to other groups.

Minnesota is expected to hit that mark by the end of March, according to Teddy Tschann, a spokesperson for Walz.

The Governor’s office said the Minnesota Department of Health is "building a framework" to distribute the vaccine to more Minnesotans when the state has enough doses.  