70% of seniors will get COVID-19 vaccine before Minnesota expands eligibility

A spokesperson for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state will wait until 70 percent of seniors aged 65 or older get the COVID-19 vaccine before expanding eligibility to other groups.

Minnesota is expected to hit that mark by the end of March, according to Teddy Tschann, a spokesperson for Walz.

The Governor’s office said the Minnesota Department of Health is "building a framework" to distribute the vaccine to more Minnesotans when the state has enough doses.