What we know about Minnesota's 3 coronavirus cases

Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced the state's third case of coronavirus, this time in Anoka County. The person is in their 30s and has no "glaringly apparent" underlying health conditions. Officials said the patient was likely exposed through contact with international travelers.

The patient developed symptoms Feb. 28 and sought medical help on March 3. They were evaluated and released because that's what their symptoms called for at the time. Then the patient sought care on March 9, and samples were collected and sent to the MDH Public Health Laboratory for testing. The test was found positive earlier Tuesday.

Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health provided more details on the state's second case of coronavirus. The person is a man in his 50's in Carver County who just returned from a trip to Europe.

The department believes he has had contact with about 12 people, and he will remain self-quarantined at home. They are not testing any of those who came in contact with him. Instead, they are asking these people to call their doctor if they start feeling symptomatic.

Last week, officials announced the state's first case of presumed coronavirus in a Ramsey County man older than 65. The man, who has underlying health concerns, was one of 26 Minnesotans who returned from the Grand Princess cruise on Feb. 21. He was one of two people who showed symptoms; the other tested negative. His symptoms were considered mild and included fever.

Officials said the healthcare providers followed all protocols, and therefore concern of spread is low.

MDH has set up a website on coronavirus that's getting about 100,000 hits a day.

Minnesotans aboard Grand Princess cruise ship

The Grand Princess pulled into the Oakland port Monday afternoon, but no one is going home any time soon. Of the thousands of people on the ship, 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Most of the infected are crew members who likely came in contact with a passenger who tested positive on the ship's last voyage. Among the passengers on this cruise to Hawaii and back is Barb Harris of Minnetonka.

“They are going to take all of the people who are sick, they will be the first ones to leave the ship. After that, anybody who resides in California will be taken off the ship, and I believe they will be sent to Travis Air Force base or someplace like that,” she said. “When they’ve gotten off the ship, then they will take all of the different people from different states, and they will go to two different Air Force bases - one is in Georgia and one is in Texas. We don’t know which one we’re going to yet.”

Harris said she and her travel companion Stan Herman will be at that Air Force base for two weeks. She said she and Stan feel fine; they're healthy and hope to stay that way.

Shakopee Schools parent exposed to coronavirus

Monday, Shakopee Public Schools said a parent of students who attend Eagle Creek Elementary School and are enrolled in Early Childhood Family Education programs came into contact with a confirmed coronavirus case. The statement says the parent was "in close proximity to an individual who testeed positive for the Coronavirus."

That parent is being volunarily quarantined for 14 days. If they were to develop a fever during that time, their children will stay home from school. The district is in contact with the parent currently.

Minnesota Department of Health guidelines

MDH is reminding Minnesotans to take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections:

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your sleeve or a tissue, not your hand

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water

Stay home when sick

Stay informed by visiting the MDH and CDC websites often

The Minnesota Department of Health has established a coronavirus hotline for the public. The hotline is open until 8 p.m. Friday night, March 6 and again from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.