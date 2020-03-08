2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Health officials say they have confirmed the second case of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

The patient is a Carver County resident in their 50s who was likely exposed to the virus while in Europe in late February, health officials say.

According to MDH, the patient developed symptoms on March 2 and sought treatment on Saturday. Tests by MDH came back positive Sunday, officials say, but they are waiting on results from the CDC for official confirmation.

The patients is in isolation at home and is recovering. Carver County Public Health is assisting the patient and the state during treatment. The person will be quarantined for 14 days, during which they will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“While our public health workers are busy tracking down potentially exposed people and evaluating potential cases, the rest of us must do our part,” Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “First and foremost that means staying home when you are sick. It also means covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and avoiding touching your face throughout the day.”

More than 107,700 cases of COVID-19 and 3,600 deaths have been reported worldwide. In the U.S., more than 500 cases have been reported causing 21 deaths.

The Department of Health says the coronavirus is spread like influenza. It can also spread when people touch surfaces contaminated by an infected person and then thouch their eyes, nose or mouth.

This is a developing story and will be updated.