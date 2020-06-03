What to expect in the George Floyd murder case as prosecutors ask for patience

After charges were filed against all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd Wednesday, a recent case against former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor could provide clues as to what is next in the cases against Derek Chauvin and three other officers.

In a news conference Wednesday, Attorney General Keith Ellison asked the public for “continued patience” as it relates to the case. He said his office would not be able to make much about the case public as it moves forward and estimated it would take months.

“We are going to put the strongest charges forward, without fear or favor of anyone or anything,” Ellison said.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was alongside Ellison as he made the announcement Wednesday. Freeman prosecuted the most recent murder case against a Minneapolis Police Officer during the trial of Noor for his killing of Justine Ruszczyk in 2017.

Here is a timeline of the Noor case from the charges to his sentencing:

July 15, 2017 -- Justine Ruszczyk Damond is shot and killed by Noor after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.

March 20, 2018 – Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The murder charge was later upgraded to second-degree murder. This was eight months after Ruszczyk’s death.

April 1, 2019 (1 year and 12 days after the charges) – Jury selection begins

April 9, 2019 – Opening statements

April 29, 2019 – Closing arguments

April 30, 2019 – Noor convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but acquitted of intentional second-degree murder.

June 7, 2019 – Noor sentenced to 12.5 years

From the charges to the jury decision, 13 months and 10 days passed in the Noor case.

The differences between the cases may lead to a different timeline for the George Floyd murder case, however.

For one, there are four officers involved in the Floyd case and Chauvin was charged within about a week of the incident, as opposed to eight months in the Noor case.

Also, Noor faced a second-degree intentional murder charge while Chauvin is facing a second-degree unintentional murder charge.

DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

George Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day while in police custody. Three police officers held him down, with one of them, Officer Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

Bystander video showed Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness and appeared to stop breathing. None of the officers, including the fourth officer standing nearby, moved from their positions until an ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide and determined his heart stopped as the officers restrained him.