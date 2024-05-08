What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 10-12)

article

Celebrate the birth of Minnesota, shop local markets or take your mom out for drinks at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Minn-ception:

Barley and Vine Kitchen , Lakeville

May 11

Free admission

Celebrate the day that Minnesota became a state with themed cocktails and drink specials from local vendors including Summit, Grainbelt, and Stilly. A raffle for merchandise and Twins tickets will be available for guests to enter.

A Mini-Minne Makers Market will also be on-site from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the day of the event.

Minneapolis Vintage Market:

St. Louis Park Rec Center, St. Louis Park

May 11

Free general admission, $10 early bird tickets

Minnesota's best vintage clothing, accessories, and home goods vendors will be in this covered open-air market. Coffee and food will be available for purchase.

Water Street, Excelsior

May 9-12

Free admission

This massive community garage sale offers vintage gems, household bargains, and more.

Mother's Day Market:

Surly Brewing Company, Minneapolis

May 12

Free entry

Take your mom to a unique celebration with local brews, vintage vendors, a live DJ and more.

Bring the whole family to this event! Inside Scheid Hall there will be Books & Brews, a children's book fair where local authors will be selling and signing their work.

Grand Opening:

Southern Social, Woodbury

May 6-11

Free entry

Head to Southern Social for a grand opening week full of happy hour specials, modern Southern food and more.