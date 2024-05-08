Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 10-12)

Published  May 8, 2024 1:51pm CDT
Things To Do
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Celebrate the birth of Minnesota, shop local markets or take your mom out for drinks at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Minn-ception: 

Celebrate the day that Minnesota became a state with themed cocktails and drink specials from local vendors including Summit, Grainbelt, and Stilly. A raffle for merchandise and Twins tickets will be available for guests to enter. 

A Mini-Minne Makers Market will also be on-site from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the day of the event.

Minneapolis Vintage Market: 

Minnesota's best vintage clothing, accessories, and home goods vendors will be in this covered open-air market. Coffee and food will be available for purchase.

South Lake Minnetonka Area Community Wide Garage Sale: 

  • Water Street, Excelsior
  • May 9-12
  • Free admission

This massive community garage sale offers vintage gems, household bargains, and more.

Mother's Day Market: 

  • Surly Brewing Company, Minneapolis
  • May 12
  • Free entry

Take your mom to a unique celebration with local brews, vintage vendors, a live DJ and more.

Bring the whole family to this event! Inside Scheid Hall there will be Books & Brews, a children's book fair where local authors will be selling and signing their work.

Grand Opening: 

Head to Southern Social for a grand opening week full of happy hour specials, modern Southern food and more.