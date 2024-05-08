What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 10-12)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Celebrate the birth of Minnesota, shop local markets or take your mom out for drinks at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.
Minn-ception:
- Barley and Vine Kitchen, Lakeville
- May 11
- Free admission
Celebrate the day that Minnesota became a state with themed cocktails and drink specials from local vendors including Summit, Grainbelt, and Stilly. A raffle for merchandise and Twins tickets will be available for guests to enter.
A Mini-Minne Makers Market will also be on-site from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the day of the event.
Minneapolis Vintage Market:
- St. Louis Park Rec Center, St. Louis Park
- May 11
- Free general admission, $10 early bird tickets
Minnesota's best vintage clothing, accessories, and home goods vendors will be in this covered open-air market. Coffee and food will be available for purchase.
South Lake Minnetonka Area Community Wide Garage Sale:
- Water Street, Excelsior
- May 9-12
- Free admission
This massive community garage sale offers vintage gems, household bargains, and more.
Mother's Day Market:
- Surly Brewing Company, Minneapolis
- May 12
- Free entry
Take your mom to a unique celebration with local brews, vintage vendors, a live DJ and more.
Bring the whole family to this event! Inside Scheid Hall there will be Books & Brews, a children's book fair where local authors will be selling and signing their work.
Grand Opening:
- Southern Social, Woodbury
- May 6-11
- Free entry
Head to Southern Social for a grand opening week full of happy hour specials, modern Southern food and more.