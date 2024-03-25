What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 29-31)

Head to an egg hunt, see herons return to their rookery or enjoy an afternoon tea at events this weekend.

Easter Egg Hunt:

James J. Hill House, St. Paul

March 30

$8 per person

Enjoy a monarch butterfly scavenger hunt, storytime, self-guided access to the first floor and basement of the house, and more! This egg hunt offers two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Welcome Back Herons:

2740 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

March 30

Free admission. Registration required.

Head to this bird-watching event to welcome back the herons to their rookery. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and cameras. Park rangers will have a few spotting scopes to aid in viewing the birds.

Afternoon Tea:

The Westin Edina Galleria, Edina

March 25-April 25

$60 per person

Stop by this afternoon tea to sip on Veuve Clicquot paired with traditional snacks.

Transgender Day of Visibility Makers Market:

2520 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis

March 30

Free admission

Shop nine transgender and gender-nonconforming local artists at this event. Items include prints, candles, treats and more!

Various locations, St. Paul

March 30

$65 per person

Eat your way through downtown St. Paul. This tour includes tastings from multicultural communities, a look at St. Paul's rich history, and more.