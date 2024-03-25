Expand / Collapse search
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 29-31)

By
Published  March 25, 2024 1:01pm CDT
Things To Do
FOX 9

Cadbury egg blondies & Dole whip mimosas

Stephanie Hansen shares 2 ideas for your Easter table.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to an egg hunt, see herons return to their rookery or enjoy an afternoon tea at events this weekend. 

Easter Egg Hunt:

Enjoy a monarch butterfly scavenger hunt, storytime, self-guided access to the first floor and basement of the house, and more! This egg hunt offers two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. 

Welcome Back Herons:

  • 2740 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
  • March 30
  • Free admission. Registration required.

Head to this bird-watching event to welcome back the herons to their rookery. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and cameras. Park rangers will have a few spotting scopes to aid in viewing the birds.

Afternoon Tea:

Stop by this afternoon tea to sip on Veuve Clicquot paired with traditional snacks.

Transgender Day of Visibility Makers Market:

  • 2520 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis
  • March 30
  • Free admission

Shop nine transgender and gender-nonconforming local artists at this event. Items include prints, candles, treats and more!

St. Paul Skyway Food Tour:

  • Various locations, St. Paul
  • March 30
  • $65 per person

Eat your way through downtown St. Paul. This tour includes tastings from multicultural communities, a look at St. Paul's rich history, and more.