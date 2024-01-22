What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Jan. 26-28)

article

A busy weekend lies ahead in the Twin Cities as January comes to a close.

Minneapolis Institute of Ice:

Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minneapolis

Jan. 25-Feb. 4

No tickets required

Explore ice sculptures created by the artists at Minnesota Ice. After checking out the ice sculptures, head inside to warm up with a self-guided tour of the artwork that inspired the sculptures.

Tou Ger Xiong's Funeral Service:

255 Eaton St, St Paul

Jan. 27-29

Free admission

The Xiong Family invites the community to join them as they commemorate Tou Ger Xiong's life. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the Tou Ger Xiong Endowment Fund, established to support Xiong’s legacy of building community and advancing social justice.

Xiong was found dead on Dec. 11, 12 days after arriving in Colombia as a tourist. Officials say he was held against his will in an apartment on Dec. 10, tied up, tortured, beaten, and robbed. Two men, an underage boy, and one woman are charged with aggravated kidnapping for extortion and aggravated homicide.

2024 Powderhorn Sled Rally:

Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis

Jan. 27

Free admission

The Art Sled Rally encourages participants to build a unique sled to slide down the hill at this winter event. Spectators are welcome.

Oakdale Indoor Market:

Oakdale Discovery Center and Nature Preserve, St. Paul

Jan. 27

Free admission

Shop at over 20 local vendors offering a unique variety of items including baked and canned goods, meats, jewelry, seasonal items and more.

2024 Kite Festival:

Lake Harriet, Minneapolis

Jan. 27

Free admission

See kites fly over Lake Harriet and enjoy food trucks, music and more at this event. Parking will be limited, but a shuttle will be provided to Lake Harriet from the parking lot to the west side of Bde Maka Ska at 3033 Excelsior Blvd.