What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 15-17)

article

More winter markets, festive celebrations, and holiday events are popping up throughout the Twin Cities.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Stillwater Winter Farmers Market:

Lift Bridge Brewing, Stillwater

Dec. 16

Free admission

Stop by Lift Bridge's Brewhouse for a market highlighting local farmers, craftspeople, and artisans. Vendors include Log House Sugar Bush Maple Syrup, Enchanted Forest Foods, Applecrest Orchard, and more! Enjoy Lift Bridge beers as you shop.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday Market:

Artspace Jackson Flats, Minneapolis

Dec. 16-17

Free admission

This holiday bazaar is anything but traditional. More than 25 goth and alternative makers will sell their goods at this holiday market. There will be a selection of themed cocktails for our 21+ shoppers, and mocktails and non-alcoholic beverages for other guests.

Holiday Cider Fest:

Sociable Cider Werks, Minneapolis

Dec. 15

Free admission

The Mississippi Valley Orchestra soundtracks a night of cider and holiday joy at this local event. Music begins at 6 p.m.

6335 Portland Ave, Richfield

Dec. 16

Free admission

This farmers' market features unique handmade gifts and seasonal local foods, including produce, cheese, baked goods, coffee and more!

Winterfest: Christmas Music of Germany and Sweden

Church of St. Boniface, Minneapolis

Dec. 15

Free with reservation

Enjoy familiar carols and discover new music at this event. Parking and admission are free, but donations are welcome.