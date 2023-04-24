What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (April 28-30)

article

Head outside to enjoy nature, enjoy a drag show, or support a local bookstore this weekend at events across the Twin Cities.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Arbor Day:

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

April 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

$15 for non-members

Celebrate all things trees at this event. Complete a Tree Bingo card to get to know trees at the Arb, listen to tree stories from the Andersen Horticultural Library, hear experts share about the living tree collections at the Arboretum, and take home a tree sapling to plant in your yard.

Art in Bloom:

Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minneapolis

April 27 through April 30

Free admission

Art in Bloom is the annual celebration of art and flowers at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. The event exhibits floral interpretations of selected works of art from the Institute's permanent collection, created by more than 100 individual and commercial florists.

Roseville Spring Food Truck Event:

Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minneapolis

April 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free admission

Grab food at one of the ten food trucks at this outdoor event while you enjoy music from a live DJ.

The Power of Drag starring Sasha Velour:

Mall of America, Bloomington

April 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets starting at $30

This event will be a celebration of Sasha Velour’s new book. Sasha will host the show and perform alongside Minneapolis drag legends. VIP ticket holders will receive prime seating, a signed copy of Sasha’s book, a swag bag and a private meet and greet prior to the show. A book signing will also take place following the show for anyone who purchases the book. Books will be available for sale by Barnes & Noble MOA on the day of the event.

Independent Bookstore Day:

Cream & Amber, Hopkins

April 29

Free admission

This celebration of independent bookstores features beverages inspired by bestsellers, 15% off all staff pick books, a meet and greet with an illustrator from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and more.

St. Paul Art Crawl:

Union Depot, St. Paul

April 28 through April 30

Free admission

Shop 30 local artists with a wide variety of options at Union Depot including painters, photographers, mixed media artists, jewelry designers and apothecary creators. The event also features live music, specials and happy hour at Station 81 restaurant, and free prizes.

SpringCon 2023:

3300 W 98th Street, Bloomington

April 29

$5 per person

The Minnesota Comic Book Association (MCBA) presents SpringCon, a comic book convention with emphasis on local contributions to the past and current comic book industry. Attend panels, meet creators, and shop with local vendors. Full panel schedule here.