What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (April 28-30)

Things To Do
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Sasha Velour performs onstage during Tectonic Theater Projects Annual Benefit "A Tectonic Cabaret" at Chelsea Factory on October 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head outside to enjoy nature, enjoy a drag show, or support a local bookstore this weekend at events across the Twin Cities.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Arbor Day:

  • Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
  • April 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • $15 for non-members

Celebrate all things trees at this event. Complete a Tree Bingo card to get to know trees at the Arb, listen to tree stories from the Andersen Horticultural Library, hear experts share about the living tree collections at the Arboretum, and take home a tree sapling to plant in your yard.

Art in Bloom:

  • Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minneapolis
  • April 27 through April 30
  • Free admission

Art in Bloom is the annual celebration of art and flowers at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. The event exhibits floral interpretations of selected works of art from the Institute's permanent collection, created by more than 100 individual and commercial florists.

RELATED: Cinco de Mayo activities in the Twin Cities

Roseville Spring Food Truck Event:

  • Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minneapolis
  • April 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Free admission

Grab food at one of the ten food trucks at this outdoor event while you enjoy music from a live DJ.

The Power of Drag starring Sasha Velour:

This event will be a celebration of Sasha Velour’s new book. Sasha will host the show and perform alongside Minneapolis drag legends. VIP ticket holders will receive prime seating, a signed copy of Sasha’s book, a swag bag and a private meet and greet prior to the show. A book signing will also take place following the show for anyone who purchases the book. Books will be available for sale by Barnes & Noble MOA on the day of the event.

Independent Bookstore Day:

  • Cream & Amber, Hopkins
  • April 29
  • Free admission

This celebration of independent bookstores features beverages inspired by bestsellers, 15% off all staff pick books, a meet and greet with an illustrator from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and more.

Woodworking show at Eden Prairie Center

Woodworkers from across the state are prepping to showcase some of their best and most unique work at the Northern Woods Exhibition 2023. The event will take place at the Eden Prairie Center Atrium Thursday, April 27, through Sunday April 30. The show is free to attend and will include free demonstrations daily. Thursday demonstration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Friday demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday demonstration from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday demonstration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Paul Art Crawl:

  • Union Depot, St. Paul
  • April 28 through April 30
  • Free admission

Shop 30 local artists with a wide variety of options at Union Depot including painters, photographers, mixed media artists, jewelry designers and apothecary creators. The event also features live music, specials and happy hour at Station 81 restaurant, and free prizes.

SpringCon 2023:

The Minnesota Comic Book Association (MCBA) presents SpringCon, a comic book convention with emphasis on local contributions to the past and current comic book industry. Attend panels, meet creators, and shop with local vendors. Full panel schedule here.