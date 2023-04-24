What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (April 28-30)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head outside to enjoy nature, enjoy a drag show, or support a local bookstore this weekend at events across the Twin Cities.
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
- April 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- $15 for non-members
Celebrate all things trees at this event. Complete a Tree Bingo card to get to know trees at the Arb, listen to tree stories from the Andersen Horticultural Library, hear experts share about the living tree collections at the Arboretum, and take home a tree sapling to plant in your yard.
- Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minneapolis
- April 27 through April 30
- Free admission
Art in Bloom is the annual celebration of art and flowers at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. The event exhibits floral interpretations of selected works of art from the Institute's permanent collection, created by more than 100 individual and commercial florists.
Roseville Spring Food Truck Event:
- Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minneapolis
- April 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Free admission
Grab food at one of the ten food trucks at this outdoor event while you enjoy music from a live DJ.
The Power of Drag starring Sasha Velour:
- Mall of America, Bloomington
- April 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tickets starting at $30
This event will be a celebration of Sasha Velour’s new book. Sasha will host the show and perform alongside Minneapolis drag legends. VIP ticket holders will receive prime seating, a signed copy of Sasha’s book, a swag bag and a private meet and greet prior to the show. A book signing will also take place following the show for anyone who purchases the book. Books will be available for sale by Barnes & Noble MOA on the day of the event.
- Cream & Amber, Hopkins
- April 29
- Free admission
This celebration of independent bookstores features beverages inspired by bestsellers, 15% off all staff pick books, a meet and greet with an illustrator from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and more.
St. Paul Art Crawl:
- Union Depot, St. Paul
- April 28 through April 30
- Free admission
Shop 30 local artists with a wide variety of options at Union Depot including painters, photographers, mixed media artists, jewelry designers and apothecary creators. The event also features live music, specials and happy hour at Station 81 restaurant, and free prizes.
SpringCon 2023:
- 3300 W 98th Street, Bloomington
- April 29
- $5 per person
The Minnesota Comic Book Association (MCBA) presents SpringCon, a comic book convention with emphasis on local contributions to the past and current comic book industry. Attend panels, meet creators, and shop with local vendors. Full panel schedule here.