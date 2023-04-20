Expand / Collapse search
Cinco de Mayo activities in the Twin Cities

FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long at these local events.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Cinco de Mayo events in Minneapolis

Cinco de Mayo Fast Food Fight:

  • Graze Provisions + Libations
  • May 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Free admission

Chefs in Graze food hall will be preparing their tastiest tacos for you to enjoy. Tacos priced and sold by each individual vendor.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo:

Enjoy the sunshine, sip crafted margaritas from the Hewing's in-house mixologist, enjoy tasty tacos and listen to live music.

Cinco de Mayo Free Cover Weekend:

  • La Doña Cervecería
  • May 5 and May 6
  • Free admission

Dance and enjoy beer and music at this festive weekend event. The music starts at 9 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Minneapolis:

Head to the Green Room for live music from Corey Medina and Brothers, Ken Valdez, and more. This event is 21+.

Festival 5 de Mayo 2023:

  • 207 E Lake Street
  • May 14 from noon to 7 p.m.
  • Free admission

Entertainment, vendors, games, and more are offered at this Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Cinco de Mayo activities in St. Paul

Cinco de Mayo Latin Dance Night:

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an evening full of salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia and more! The bar will be open and appetizers will be served.

Cinco de Mayo Weekend Bar Crawl:

With drink specials and free entry into the best local bars, this Cinco de Mayo event will spice up the city!

Cinco de Mayo:

  • 179 Robie St E
  • May 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Free admission, some activities require registration

Live music, corn hole tournaments, food trucks, and lowriders are all offered at this celebration.

Cinco de Mayo at Pajarito:

  • 605 7th St W
  • May 6 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Free admission

This event is a block party for the whole family. Enjoy margaritas, Mexican beers, and street food alongside live music. Lawn games and kid-friendly fun including a bouncy house, electric basketball and more will also be available. This event is cash only. ATMs will be available outside.

Cinco de Mayo events in the Twin Cities Metro

Cinco de Mayo Weekend:

  • Thor's Hard Cider, Stillwater
  • May 5 through May 7
  • Free admission

Celebrate with El Thoro, a fan-favorite cider, infused with jalapeño, cilantro, and lime. Special menu items will also be offered throughout the weekend. 

Cinco de Mayo Party:

  • Pajarito, Edina
  • May 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Free admission

The Jeff Gavin Band will be performing live from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the underground lounge. The full dinner menu is available. Seated and standing room options are available first come, first served. 

Prior Lake Cinco de Mayo Celebration:

  • Downtown Prior Lake
  • May 5 and May 6
  • Free admission

Friday night is food truck night in Prior Lake. Try a variety of cuisines from local vendors in downtown Prior Lake. Saturday features clothing, jewelry, and souvenir vendors, traditional dancers, live music, and a mariachi band.