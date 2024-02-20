What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Feb. 23-25)

Check out unique extreme sports, local beers, or movies on a massive screen at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Omnifest:

Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul

Feb. 24 through April 7

Tickets starting at $29.95

Catch five larger than life movies at the Omnitheater during this festival. Back-to-back showings every day allow visitors to experience as many films in one day as they can. Showtimes, ticket information, and trailers are available here.

Extreme Horse Skijoring:

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

Feb. 24-25

$12 advance general admission tickets

Watch as skiers and snowboarders are pulled by a horse and launched off a 15-foot snow ramp while performing tricks and flips. This event features both indoor and outdoor events including Corgi races, dog sled rides, a vendor market, bonfires, and more!

Winter Beer Dabbler:

Minnesota's largest winter beer festival is back! Sample great beer from breweries all across the country and enjoy music, food trucks, games, and more.

Full Moon Hike:

Dodge Nature Center, Cottage Grove

Feb. 23

$8 per person

With Dodge naturalists as your guide, explore the Nature Center, learn about Minnesota winters, and check out the night sky.