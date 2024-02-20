What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Feb. 23-25)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Check out unique extreme sports, local beers, or movies on a massive screen at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.
Omnifest:
- Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul
- Feb. 24 through April 7
- Tickets starting at $29.95
Catch five larger than life movies at the Omnitheater during this festival. Back-to-back showings every day allow visitors to experience as many films in one day as they can. Showtimes, ticket information, and trailers are available here.
Extreme Horse Skijoring:
- Canterbury Park, Shakopee
- Feb. 24-25
- $12 advance general admission tickets
Watch as skiers and snowboarders are pulled by a horse and launched off a 15-foot snow ramp while performing tricks and flips. This event features both indoor and outdoor events including Corgi races, dog sled rides, a vendor market, bonfires, and more!
Winter Beer Dabbler:
- Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul
- Feb. 24
- Tickets starting at $55
Minnesota's largest winter beer festival is back! Sample great beer from breweries all across the country and enjoy music, food trucks, games, and more.
Full Moon Hike:
- Dodge Nature Center, Cottage Grove
- Feb. 23
- $8 per person
With Dodge naturalists as your guide, explore the Nature Center, learn about Minnesota winters, and check out the night sky.