What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Feb. 23-25)

The best of Extreme Horse Skijoring at Canterbury Park

It’s fast. It’s wild. It’s snowy. You really need to just see it. This is Extreme Horse Skijoring at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Check out unique extreme sports, local beers, or movies on a massive screen at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Omnifest:

  • Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul
  • Feb. 24 through April 7
  • Tickets starting at $29.95

Catch five larger than life movies at the Omnitheater during this festival. Back-to-back showings every day allow visitors to experience as many films in one day as they can. Showtimes, ticket information, and trailers are available here.

Extreme Horse Skijoring:

Watch as skiers and snowboarders are pulled by a horse and launched off a 15-foot snow ramp while performing tricks and flips. This event features both indoor and outdoor events including Corgi races, dog sled rides, a vendor market, bonfires, and more!

Winter Beer Dabbler:

Minnesota's largest winter beer festival is back! Sample great beer from breweries all across the country and enjoy music, food trucks, games, and more.

Full Moon Hike:

  • Dodge Nature Center, Cottage Grove
  • Feb. 23
  • $8 per person

With Dodge naturalists as your guide, explore the Nature Center, learn about Minnesota winters, and check out the night sky.