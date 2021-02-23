What kind of car was Tiger Woods driving?

Golf icon Tiger Woods was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was involved in a single-car crash in Rolling Hills Estates.

The news of Woods' crash shocked the sports world, as the golf legend suffered leg injuries in the rollover wreck.

Not long after the horrific crash, Genesis Motor North America confirmed with FOX 11 that Woods was in a 2021 GV-80 during the crash.

Genesis, the luxury vehicle division of Hyundai, issued the following statement, in part:

"This morning, Genesis was saddened to learn that Tiger Woods had been in an accident in a GV80. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiger and his family at this time."

FOX 11's Bill Melugin reports drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factored in the crash. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that Woods was conscious and there was no evidence of impairment. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby also said Woods was conscious at the scene after the crash.

FOX News reports Woods was running late when he left the hotel after waiting for his Genesis courtesy car from the valet.

Woods has a contract with Discovery networks to be behind-the-scenes videos and "teaching lessons" with various stars. He had an early morning shoot at the Rolling Hills Country Club, FOX News reports. The crews and Woods' handler were already at the shooting location to get things ready and had been waiting for at least an hour before finding out about the crash, FOX News reports.

FOX 11's Bill Melugin said that an LASD source told him that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

