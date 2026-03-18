Waymo's Minnesota expansion: Political and legal hurdles

The Brief Autonomous vehicles are gaining traction nationwide, with potential expansion into Minnesota. Political debates are ongoing regarding the legal framework for these vehicles. Concerns include safety, job loss, and readiness for Minnesota's unique conditions.



The rise of autonomous vehicles is sparking political discussions in Minnesota as lawmakers debate how to regulate this emerging technology.

Autonomous vehicle legislation in Minnesota

What we know:

Companies like Waymo are interested in bringing autonomous vehicles to Minnesota.

The technology has already logged 127 million miles, showcasing a solid safety record.

Rep. Jon Koznick of Lakeville believes the technology is ready for implementation without further delay.

The vehicles have been mapping the Twin Cities since last year, and Minnesota Republicans are advocating for their introduction.

Adjustments have been made to address some concerns, such as excluding commercial trucks through a weight limit.

Concerns and considerations

Local perspective:

Democrats are cautious, emphasizing the need to ensure safety certifications and plans for winter driving and emergencies.

They are also worried about the potential job losses for rideshare drivers, as Waymo has previously taken a significant market share in other cities.

Rep. Brad Tabke of Shakopee stated, "This is not something that we want to stand in the way of progress and in the way of technology being adopted. We just want to make sure that we're keeping Minnesotans safe."

The other side:

Koznick compared the situation to the introduction of automated teller machines, suggesting that fears of job loss may be overstated.

"We heard arguments like that when there were automated teller machines that all these bankers were going to lose their jobs.

There is no shortage of bankers in Minnesota or in the country," he said.

The number of bank tellers has decreased dramatically since the introduction of ATMs, but Rep. Koznick also says retraining rideshare drivers for tech jobs could be a priority in the new law.

What we don't know:

The exact timeline for Waymo's launch in Minnesota remains uncertain.

How the parties will address job loss concerns and safety certifications is still under discussion.