St. Paul shooting leaves 1 dead near Edmund and Snelling Avenues
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that left a person dead.
More information is expected to be released during a news conference Wednesday. That conference will be streamed live in the player above.
St. Paul fatal shooting
Photo shared by St. Paul police shows officers investigating a fatal shooting. (Supplied)
What we know:
Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Edmund Avenue West.
Images show a white apartment building cordoned off with crime scene tape.
More information is expected to be released during a news conference at some point in the day.
What we don't know:
Details on what led up to the shooting and details on the victim have not been shared.
The time of a possible press conference on the shooting has not been stated.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Paul Police Department.