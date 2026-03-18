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St. Paul shooting leaves 1 dead near Edmund and Snelling Avenues

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Published  March 18, 2026 4:24pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A shooting in St. Paul left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.
    • The shooting happened near the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Edmund Avenue West.
    • Police say they will hold a media availability to share more information.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that left a person dead.

More information is expected to be released during a news conference Wednesday. That conference will be streamed live in the player above. 

St. Paul fatal shooting 

Photo shared by St. Paul police shows officers investigating a fatal shooting.  (Supplied)

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Edmund Avenue West. 

Images show a white apartment building cordoned off with crime scene tape. 

More information is expected to be released during a news conference at some point in the day. 

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the shooting and details on the victim have not been shared. 

The time of a possible press conference on the shooting has not been stated. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Paul Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetySt. Paul