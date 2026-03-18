St. Paul shooting leaves 1 dead near Edmund and Snelling Avenues

The Brief A shooting in St. Paul left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Edmund Avenue West. Police say they will hold a media availability to share more information.



St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that left a person dead.

More information is expected to be released during a news conference Wednesday. That conference will be streamed live in the player above.

St. Paul fatal shooting

Photo shared by St. Paul police shows officers investigating a fatal shooting. (Supplied)

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Edmund Avenue West.

Images show a white apartment building cordoned off with crime scene tape.

More information is expected to be released during a news conference at some point in the day.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the shooting and details on the victim have not been shared.

The time of a possible press conference on the shooting has not been stated.