'No Kings' upcoming rally in St. Paul list of speakers

The Brief Another round of "No Kings" rallies and marches are coming to Minnesota on March 28. Local leaders and national activists are set to speak on what they are calling "attacks on fundamental rights and the rule of law." Organizers say the protest at the Minnesota State Capitol will be the national flagship rally as more than 3,000 other events take place across the country.



Minnesota's third "No Kings" protest is bringing several high-profile activists to the State Capitol in St. Paul to speak alongside local leaders about what they say is the "Trump administration's authoritarianism and corruption."

READ MORE: 'No Kings' rally brings 100K protesters to Minneapolis

'No Kings' rally in St. Paul set for March 28

Who is speaking?:

The rally, organized by Indivisible Twin Cities, will host "national speakers, musicians, hometown heroes and democracy champions," which include local elected officials and activists, the organization says.

READ MORE: Minnesota 'No Kings' rallys planned for March, Twin Cities to hold 'flagship event'

The following speakers are confirmed in the current lineup:

Joan Baez, singer and activist

Minister JaNaé Bates, ISAIAH, and multifaith leaders

Nick Benson, flight data activist

Katie Bethell, MoveOn Civic Action

MN State Representative Shelley Buck

Malika Dahr, Reviving the Islamic Sisterhood for Empowerment

Natalie Ehret, Haven Watch

Attorney General Keith Ellison

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan

Jane Fonda, actor and activist

Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, Indivisible

St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her

Deepender Singh Mayell, MN-ACLU

Carolina Ortiz, COPAL

Sarah Parker, Voices of Florida Project and 50501

Maggie Rogers, singer-songwriter and activist

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler

SEIU President April Verrett

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten

Robert Weissman, Public Citizen

Emcee Ash Woodard-Henderson

Indivisible adds that more speakers are to be announced as they are confirmed.

Dig deeper:

The rally will be the culmination of three separate marches that are each set to begin at noon before ending at the Minnesota State Capitol.

There will be a march kicking off at Harriet Island Regional Park with a sound truck leading the 1.5-mile march north to the Capitol.

Another march will start at St. Paul College with local music performers.

The third march will begin at Western Sculpture Park, about half a mile from the Capitol.

What is ‘No Kings’ all about?

The backstory:

Indivisible, the progressive coalition that organizes "No Kings," said on its website that it is preparing for "the largest day of protest in U.S. history."

The stated goal is for people to continue to "rise up nonviolently against the Trump administration’s ongoing brutality and abuses of power, including the latest escalation in Minnesota."

Several passages on the organization's website make references to Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were shot and killed by federal agents during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis.

Other links on the website show "Know Your Rights", "Protest Rights and Safety Practices" and "Eyes on ICE: Document and Record" trainings.

The March 28 event will be the third major "No Kings" demonstration held.

It will be one of 3,000 "No Kings" events taking place across the nation.