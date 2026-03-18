'No Kings' upcoming rally in St. Paul list of speakers
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota's third "No Kings" protest is bringing several high-profile activists to the State Capitol in St. Paul to speak alongside local leaders about what they say is the "Trump administration's authoritarianism and corruption."
READ MORE: 'No Kings' rally brings 100K protesters to Minneapolis
'No Kings' rally in St. Paul set for March 28
Who is speaking?:
The rally, organized by Indivisible Twin Cities, will host "national speakers, musicians, hometown heroes and democracy champions," which include local elected officials and activists, the organization says.
READ MORE: Minnesota 'No Kings' rallys planned for March, Twin Cities to hold 'flagship event'
The following speakers are confirmed in the current lineup:
- Joan Baez, singer and activist
- Minister JaNaé Bates, ISAIAH, and multifaith leaders
- Nick Benson, flight data activist
- Katie Bethell, MoveOn Civic Action
- MN State Representative Shelley Buck
- Malika Dahr, Reviving the Islamic Sisterhood for Empowerment
- Natalie Ehret, Haven Watch
- Attorney General Keith Ellison
- Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan
- Jane Fonda, actor and activist
- Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, Indivisible
- St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her
- Deepender Singh Mayell, MN-ACLU
- Carolina Ortiz, COPAL
- Sarah Parker, Voices of Florida Project and 50501
- Maggie Rogers, singer-songwriter and activist
- AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler
- SEIU President April Verrett
- American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten
- Robert Weissman, Public Citizen
- Emcee Ash Woodard-Henderson
Indivisible adds that more speakers are to be announced as they are confirmed.
Dig deeper:
The rally will be the culmination of three separate marches that are each set to begin at noon before ending at the Minnesota State Capitol.
There will be a march kicking off at Harriet Island Regional Park with a sound truck leading the 1.5-mile march north to the Capitol.
Another march will start at St. Paul College with local music performers.
The third march will begin at Western Sculpture Park, about half a mile from the Capitol.
What is ‘No Kings’ all about?
The backstory:
Indivisible, the progressive coalition that organizes "No Kings," said on its website that it is preparing for "the largest day of protest in U.S. history."
The stated goal is for people to continue to "rise up nonviolently against the Trump administration’s ongoing brutality and abuses of power, including the latest escalation in Minnesota."
Several passages on the organization's website make references to Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were shot and killed by federal agents during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis.
Other links on the website show "Know Your Rights", "Protest Rights and Safety Practices" and "Eyes on ICE: Document and Record" trainings.
The March 28 event will be the third major "No Kings" demonstration held.
It will be one of 3,000 "No Kings" events taking place across the nation.
The Source: This story uses information shared in a news release from Indivisible Twin Cities and previous FOX 9 reporting.