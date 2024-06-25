What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 28-30)

Celebrate Pride in the Twin Cities, meet fellow plant-lovers or shop local markets at events in Minnesota this weekend.

Loring Park, Minneapolis

June 29-30

Free admission

The 52nd annual Pride festival will feature food vendors, a beer garden, live music stages and LGBTQIA+ vendors. This year all ages will be allowed in the beer gardens, but a $5 wristband will need to be purchased for those over the age of 21 buying drinks.

Full calendar of events here.

Manitou Days

Hippodrome Ice Arena, White Bear Lake

June 29

Free admission

Shop over 70 Minnesota's best artisans, hand crafters, makers, vendors and boutiques. Head to this event hungry as there will be food trucks on the premises!

Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

June 27-30

Free admission

For four days, Nicollet Mall will be transformed into a Parisian street fair as the U.S. Olympic gymnastic trials are underway in Minneapolis. The event will feature 60 local vendors, street performers, dining, music and more.

Fat Pants Brewing Company, Eden Prairie

June 30

Free admission

Head to this event to expand your plant collection and learn from local gardening experts. Bring along your surplus plants, cuttings, seeds, pots or garden tools to exchange. Grab a craft beer while you peruse the greenery!

Stillwater Flea & Craft Market

Washington County Fairgrounds, Lake Elmo

June 29-30

Free admission

This two-day market features more than 150 vendors along with food and live music. Find antiques, household, furniture, clothing, and more at this local market.