Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:30 AM CDT, La Crosse County
14
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 28-30)

By
Published  June 25, 2024 1:19pm CDT
Things To Do
FOX 9

The history of Pride Festival in Minneapolis

Between the Taylor Swift concert and pride festivities, 500,000 are expected to make their way into Minneapolis over the weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Celebrate Pride in the Twin Cities, meet fellow plant-lovers or shop local markets at events in Minnesota this weekend.

Twin Cities Pride Festival & Parade

  • Loring Park, Minneapolis
  • June 29-30
  • Free admission

The 52nd annual Pride festival will feature food vendors, a beer garden, live music stages and LGBTQIA+ vendors. This year all ages will be allowed in the beer gardens, but a $5 wristband will need to be purchased for those over the age of 21 buying drinks.

Full calendar of events here.

Manitou Days

  • Hippodrome Ice Arena, White Bear Lake
  • June 29
  • Free admission

Shop over 70 Minnesota's best artisans, hand crafters, makers, vendors and boutiques. Head to this event hungry as there will be food trucks on the premises!

Promenade Du Nord

  • Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
  • June 27-30
  • Free admission

For four days, Nicollet Mall will be transformed into a Parisian street fair as the U.S. Olympic gymnastic trials are underway in Minneapolis. The event will feature 60 local vendors, street performers, dining, music and more.

Swap 'Til You Drop: Plant Edition

  • Fat Pants Brewing Company, Eden Prairie
  • June 30
  • Free admission

Head to this event to expand your plant collection and learn from local gardening experts. Bring along your surplus plants, cuttings, seeds, pots or garden tools to exchange. Grab a craft beer while you peruse the greenery!

Stillwater Flea & Craft Market

  • Washington County Fairgrounds, Lake Elmo
  • June 29-30
  • Free admission

This two-day market features more than 150 vendors along with food and live music. Find antiques, household, furniture, clothing, and more at this local market.