Minnesota United's Collin Martin comes out
Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin publicly came out as gay ahead of the team’s Pride Night match against FC Dallas. The 23-year-old is the only openly gay male athlete active in any of the U.S.'s five major professional sports leagues
Pull for Pride is test of strength, fundraiser and celebration all in one
The "Pull for Pride" deadlift contest at Father Hennepin Bluff Park on Saturday is a test of strength, a fundraiser for homeless youth and a celebration all rolled into one.
Pride reverses decision on police participation in parade
After an outcry from the police community, Twin Cities Pride leaders have decided to allow uniformed officers to join the parade.
MPD chief responds to 'divisive' decision to limit police participation in Pride parade
Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau says she is “beyond disappointed” that the organizers of Twin Cities Pride did not talk with her before deciding to scale back law enforcement presence in the downtown parade this year following the Philando Castile shooting verdict.
Pride limiting police participation in parade
Twin Cities Pride says it will limit police presence and participation in its annual parade and other festivities this year in response to the verdict in the Philando Castile case.
Two U of M sprinters reveal their relationship
Two U of M sprinters took the internet by storm a few days ago, revealing their relationship to the world.