What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 21-23)
Celebrate pride, enjoy art or grab a snack from local food trucks at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.
Hopkins Food Truck Festival
- Main Street, Hopkins
- June 22
- Free to attend
Over 50 food trucks will attend this festival offering dishes ranging from lobster rolls to smoked ribs! Grab a snack and shop at trucks selling clothing, vintage records and more. Live music and a beer tent will also be available.
St. Croix Valley Queer Crawl
- Various locations
- June 21-23
- Free to attend
This Queer Crawl spans cities in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. After the popularity of Hudson's first Pride celebration last year, the St. Croix Valley Crawl was born. Get discounts and specials at participating stores and restaurants. Check the full list of events here.
Wayzata Art Experience
- Lake St E, Wayzata
- June 22-23
- Free to attend
Wayzata will welcome over 150 juried artists from across the country for a creative art experience. This event also features a family friendly area, free sailboat rides, live music and a beer and wine garden.
Back to the 50s
- Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul
- June 21-23
- $15 per ticket, children under 15 free with paid adult
Over 11,000 cars will head to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the nation's number one car show. All cars are from before 1964. Food vendors and live music will also be offered at the event. Full schedule of events here.
Summer Garden Party
- 406 Ridge Circle, Albert Lea
- June 22
- Tickets starting at $40
The Key and Co is throwing a Summer Garden Party! Enjoy fresh mimosas, cookies, pastries and coffee, shop for vintage finds and create a custom-made floral bouquet. All proceeds go to the All Inclusive Playground.