What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 21-23)

Celebrate pride, enjoy art or grab a snack from local food trucks at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Hopkins Food Truck Festival

Main Street, Hopkins

June 22

Free to attend

Over 50 food trucks will attend this festival offering dishes ranging from lobster rolls to smoked ribs! Grab a snack and shop at trucks selling clothing, vintage records and more. Live music and a beer tent will also be available.

Various locations

June 21-23

Free to attend

This Queer Crawl spans cities in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. After the popularity of Hudson's first Pride celebration last year, the St. Croix Valley Crawl was born. Get discounts and specials at participating stores and restaurants. Check the full list of events here.

Lake St E, Wayzata

June 22-23

Free to attend

Wayzata will welcome over 150 juried artists from across the country for a creative art experience. This event also features a family friendly area, free sailboat rides, live music and a beer and wine garden.

Back to the 50s

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul

June 21-23

$15 per ticket, children under 15 free with paid adult

Over 11,000 cars will head to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the nation's number one car show. All cars are from before 1964. Food vendors and live music will also be offered at the event. Full schedule of events here.

Summer Garden Party

406 Ridge Circle, Albert Lea

June 22

Tickets starting at $40

The Key and Co is throwing a Summer Garden Party! Enjoy fresh mimosas, cookies, pastries and coffee, shop for vintage finds and create a custom-made floral bouquet. All proceeds go to the All Inclusive Playground.