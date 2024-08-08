What to do in Minnesota: 5 Things to do this weekend (Aug. 9-11)

From artistic performances to beer runs, this weekend is full of fun and enlightening events for the whole Twin Cities community.

The Irish Fair is being held in St. Paul Aug. 9-11, 2024. (Supplied)

Harriet Island, 151 Water St., St. Paul

Aug. 9-11. Hours: Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults for a day pass; $45 for a weekend pass. Children ages 13-17 are $12 for a day pass, $35 for a weekend pass (younger children are free). Other ticket pricing information is here

The Irish Fair of Minnesota is a charitable nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and celebrating Irish culture and our community. The annual festival is a celebration with Irish music, dancing, food, activities and more. It is one of the largest authentic Irish festivals in the country.

Various locations in the Twin Cities

Aug. 1-11, 5:30-10 p.m. depending on performance

Walk-up sales: $20 (discounts available)

Minnesota Fringe is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that connects adventurous audiences and performers. The Fringe Festival aims to produce opportunities for artists of all different backgrounds, abilities and experience levels; creating unique ways of making the performing arts accessible to both artists and audiences. This festival is one of North America's largest performing arts festivals, bringing 30,000 audience members to view more than 100 works.

38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley

Aug. 10, 11 a.m.

$35-$55

Have the Olympics inspired you to take on a competition? How about a 5k and Beer Olympics? As part of the 12th annual, 2024 Minnesota Brewery Running Series Season, Forgotten Star Brewery is hosting this year’s competition. This all-ages and levels-friendly event hosts a variety of beer-centered athletic events, from a keg carry relay to a beer pong distance throw. Those participating get some swag and a chance to win prizes.

Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis

Aug. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$10 before noon, free admission from noon to 4 p.m.

The Vintage Market curates some of the best vintage clothing, accessories and home goods in one spot to make shopping easier. Enjoy some food and refreshments as you peruse through various styles and items. Special features also include a pop-up photo booth and DJ.

Nicollet Mall, 5th To 11th Streets, Minneapolis,

Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free admission

The Downtown Street Art Festival is a unique artistic experience allowing Twin Cities locals to see highly skilled street artists reimagine Nicollet Mall. This display brings the street to life with detailed works of art that pop off the street. The event features chalk and spray art, murals, performances, crafts and food.