What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Aug. 2-4)

Culture and community come together this weekend for exciting and inclusive events to usher in the new month.

Rondo Commemorative Plaza, St Paul

Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free admission

From live music to delicious food, you don’t want to miss the Rondo Block Party bringing the community together this weekend. Celebrate the rich history and vibrant culture of the neighborhood featuring fun entertainment and activities for all ages. Free metro passes are available. Go to the event website if you’re interested in volunteering.

Valleyfair Family Amusement Park, Shakopee

Aug. 3-4, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Free with Valleyfair ticket

Celebrate the Minnesota Latin community at Latin Days this weekend at Valleyfair. This festival will feature live performances, authentic cultural food, and traditional dancing all surrounded by the fun rides and activities of a Valleyfair visit. All performances are at the Superior Stage and are free with fair admission.

434 NE Main St., Minneapolis

Aug. 2-3, entry begins at noon

Starting at $99 for one-day pass

Twenty-plus bands are taking over the block this weekend. A two-day festival filled with music, big acts like the Goo Goo Dolls, The Fray, and Dean Lewis hit the stage. Buy your tickets online.

Fisherman’s Picnic

Wisconsin Street, Grand Marais

Aug. 1-4, throughout the day

Free entry

For more than 90 years, Fisherman’s Picnic has been a go-to festival for the Cook County community, bringing everyone together for some fun, family friendly activities and great food. Come out and try some locally caught Lake Superior fishburgers, along with all types of food trucks and vendors. Participants can also enjoy events such as live music, craft shows, contests, kid’s games and more. Some can’t miss events include a fireworks show Saturday night from the harbor, a community parade Sunday afternoon, and even the Fisherman’s Picnic 5k Trail Run/Walk on Saturday morning. If you’re up north, be sure to take advantage of this classic community event.

Slavic Heritage Weekend

3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park

Aug. 3-4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Free entry

Come celebrate Slavic heritage this weekend in St. Louis Park. This two-day event includes traditional food, music, dance and art demonstrations for everyone to enjoy. The Slavic Experience aims to celebrate the richness and diversity of Eastern European traditions and customs in the Twin Cities community. Ever tried kielbasa? Well, now is your chance. Try all kinds of Slavic food from pastries to dumplings.