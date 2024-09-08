West St. Paul police pursuit ends with 1 man dead Sunday morning

The Brief The West St. Paul Police Department said a 35-year-old man they were pursuing is dead after he crashed into a power pole early Sunday morning. The pursuit began when a woman called police to report a domestic disturbance just before 1:45 a.m. She also reported that the man consumed alcohol and drugs. The fatal crash is being investigated by the Mendota Heights Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol is performing a crash reconstruction investigation.



What we know

The West St. Paul Police Department said its officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a female caller reported a 35-year-old man, who had consumed drugs and alcohol, was threatening residents and damaging property inside the home. The dispatcher reportedly heard a man yelling and what sounded like items being thrown during the call.

Officers then saw a vehicle westbound on Moreland Avenue and tried to stop it in order to arrest the driver for suspected domestic assault and other charges.

Police say a few blocks after they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle crossed Robert Street and the driver lost control. The vehicle then struck a power pole and two unoccupied vehicles in a driveway near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Kruse Street.

The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What comes next

The Mendota Heights Police Department is investigating the crash. A crash reconstruction investigation is being conducted by the Minnesota State Patrol.