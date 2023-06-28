West Nile found in horse in Dunn County, Wisconsin

A horse in Dunn County, Wisconsin, has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Wisconsin DHS says there have been no confirmed cases of the virus being transmitted to humans yet in 2023. Since 2001, an average of 17 people have been infected with West Nile annually.

"The positive test in an animal is an important reminder to take steps to protect yourself from mosquito bites and potential disease," said State Health Officer Paula Tran. "I urge Wisconsinites to continue to ‘fight the bite’ and follow our tips to avoid illnesses spread by mosquitoes. This should include applying bug spray before they head outside and removing standing water in bird baths and other places around their homes to eliminate mosquito breeding sites."

DHS is also reminding the public that West Nile is only transmitted through mosquito bites, and is not transmissible human to human or animal to animal.