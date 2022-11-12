Weekend weather: 'Finter' is here and so is artic air

Fall to winter or "finter"weather is here, with temps expected to only rise to the low 30s Saturday-Wednesday.

A high-pressure system should create calm weather conditions through the weekend. A low-pressure system arrives Monday introducing on-and-off chances of light snow through Wednesday morning, with the possibility of light accumulation.

Temperatures should drop Thursday, with a cold front expected to arrive.

Expect a chilly, but nice November day Saturday with temperatures only rising into the lower 30s and brisk winds out of the north/northwest making it feel like it's only in the teens. The temperature will drop to a winter-coat level of about 19 degrees on Saturday night.

The high for Sunday is expected to be 32 degrees, with clouds arriving in the afternoon