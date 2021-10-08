Weekend closures on major highways in Twin Cities

A number of closures on major highways throughout the Twin Cities metro could impact travel plans this weekend.

The closures will affect Interstate 94, Interstate 494, Interstate 35W and Highway 7. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead, allow extra time and check 511mn.org for updates if traveling in the metro this weekend.

I-94 in St. Paul

Starting Friday, drivers heading west on I-94 will encounter a full closure in St. Paul.

Westbound I-94 will be closed between Wabasha Street and Marion Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The same stretch of highway will also be closed the following weekend, from Friday Oct. 15 through Monday, Oct. 18.

For both weekend closures, drivers will be directed to follow the posted detour of I-35E, Highway 36 and Highway 280.

These closures are part of a larger project on I-94 and I-35E to repair and resurface the road and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle accessibility standards on I-94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard and on I-35E between I-94 north and University Avenue in St. Paul.

I-494 in west metro

There are two closures on I-494 in the west metro due to construction. Northbound I-494 will be closed in Minnetonka between Minnetonka Boulevard and Interstate 394 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The detour will be onto U.S. Highway 169.

Eastbound I-494 will be closed between U.S. Highway 212 and U.S. Highway 169 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

I-35W in Minneapolis

I-35W south in Minneapolis will be closed for 14 hours Friday into Saturday.

The freeway will be closed from I-94 west to Highway 62. The detour is I-94 west to I-394 west to Highway 100 south to Hwy. 62 east.

Highway 7 in Minnetonka and Shorewood

A stretch of Highway 7 east will be closed between Highway 41 and County Road 101 in Minnetonka and Shorewood from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement

To detour around the closure, drivers can go south on County Road 101 to Highway 5 east and north on County Road 101.