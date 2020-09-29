Weekend closure of I-35W between Highway 62 and I-94 in Minneapolis

article

There will be a weekend closure of I-35W between Highway 62 and I-94 as part of the Downtown to Crosstown construction project.

In this section, I-35W will be closed in both directions from 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5. The detour will run from Highway 62 to Highway 100 to I-394.

Another update to this project includes traffic being reduced to two lanes on northbound I-35W between 46th Street and I-94. This will last, except during the full closure, from 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Also, the ramp from 5th Avenue to I-94 east is closed through Nov. 8.

Other construction projects in the Twin Cities metro will lead to additional closures this week. As part of the Around the Airport project, the ramp from I-494 west to Highway 5 east will be closed overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday night this week from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. This same ramp will be over the weekend from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

Highway 5 west and connecting ramps between Highway 55/62 and I-494 as well as the ramp from I-494 west to 34th Avenue are closed through October.