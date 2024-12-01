Wayzata HS baseball player gets new heart for 16th birthday

The Brief A 16-year-old baseball player from Wayzata High School received a life-saving heart transplant just after his 16th birthday. Carter Anderson's family expresses deep appreciation for organ donors, highlighting the critical need for pediatric heart donations.



One family in the Twin Cities metro said they have one big reason to be extra thankful this holiday season. A 16-year-old baseball player celebrated his birthday not in line to get his driver’s license like he had planned, but in line for a new heart.

FOX 9 spoke with the teenager’s mother and has his incredible story.

Background

Carter Anderson is a 16-year-old Wayzata High School sophomore. His winning attitude on and off the baseball field has inspired many around him.

"He was a trooper through everything," said Phalen Stang, Anderson’s mother.

Anderson had an extra special birthday this year on November 18. Not only because some very famous friends helped celebrate his 16th bash, but also because just two days later, on November 20th, he received a heart transplant.

"Happy Birthday from all of Skol Nation and the Vikings," said Chad Greenway, former Minnesota Vikings linebacker.

"Hope you have a great 16TH birthday," said Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska men’s basketball coach and former Minnesota Timberwolves player.

"What’s up Carter, it’s Naz Reid here. Just wishing you luck on your big day," said Naz Reid, a Minnesota Timberwolves player.

"Want to wish you good luck dude, praying for you," said Tommy Edman, a Los Angeles Dodgers player.

Diagnosis

After being monitored due to family history on his father’s side, Anderson was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2021.

"He was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy dilated," said Stang.

Anderson’s mom said in 2022 he received a device that delivers electric shocks when needed to restore a regular heart rhythm.

This past September, his device shocked him multiple times during a baseball tournament. Anderson was rushed to the hospital, and his family found out that his heart was failing.

"His ejection fraction in September was 29% and when we had gone in to see his doctor at the end of October, he was down in the teens, I think it was 18%," said Stang.

Weeks later, just hours after he turned 16, Anderson received a new heart. Anderson is recovering at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Moving forward

Anderson and his family said they are sharing his story to bring awareness to how thankful they are for organ donors like the one who has given him a second chance at life.

"We’re very, very thankful for our donor," said Stang. "A lot of people don’t realize there’s a lot of kids that need hearts."

Doctors tell Anderson’s family that, on average, for a child that receives a donor heart, it lasts them more than 20 years before potentially needing another transplant. Also, that average has also been increasing.

Anderson said his recovery is going well. He hopes to be able to make it to high school baseball tryouts in the spring.