Water safety top of mind for Memorial Day weekend

Every year as soon as the forecast allows for it, Jaime Alvarez rushes to get his son and daughter out of the house and into the water in Minneapolis. But like many careful parents, that journey includes a stop along the way for swimming lessons and a life jacket.

"They have to be the right size [of life jacket], according to their weight," Alvarez explained to FOX 9 on Sunday.

At a water safety camp in Shoreview on Sunday, representatives from the DNR, Coast Guard, and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to get the word out on water safety.

"It’s extremely important, one life lost is one life to many," Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jeremy Bolen said. "Our [drowning] numbers increased in the last two years throughout our county, and throughout the state of Minnesota."

Water safety organization Abbey’s Hope is alongside in the effort to bring numbers back down; reminding parents to pay attention to their children, wear life jackets, and enroll in swimming lessons early.

"Our summer season is our highest drowning rate in Minnesota," Abbey’s Hope program manager Alison Petri said. "But it’s also a great time to enjoy our lakes. We have a short season, and we really want families to get out to the lake, and swim, and play together as a family, and be safe."

Next Saturday, June 3, Abbey’s Hope plans to hand out free life jackets at Lake Phalen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This Memorial Day weekend, the YMCA is also offering tips for safe swimming: