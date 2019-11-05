Water Gremlin manufacturing plant reopens Tuesday morning after temporary shutdown

article

Water Gremlin workers went back to work at the manufacturing plant in White Bear Township, Minnesota Tuesday morning after a weeklong shutdown over lead safety concerns.

State health and labor officials issued a temporary shutdown order last week after tests found at least a dozen children of Water Gremlin workers had high levels of lead in their blood.

A Ramsey County judge ruled the plant could reopen Tuesday as long as the company met certain conditions, including implementing new guidelines for workplace safety.

On Monday, approximately 300 workers underwent training on a new “clean exit plan” and other upgraded safety procedures to make sure employees do not bring any lad home on their body or clothes.