Judge rules Water Gremlin can resume lead product manufacturing next Tuesday

A Ramsey County judge ruled Friday Water Gremlin will be allowed to resume its full lead product manufacturing on Tuesday, Nov. 5, ending the temporary shutdown of the plant over concerns about high lead levels in workers’ children.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry issued a temporary shutdown order for Water Gremlin on Monday after more than a dozen children whose parents worked at the plant tested positive for high lead levels. The company makes lead fishing sinkers and battery terminals at its plant in White Bear Township.

The high lead levels appeared linked to lead dust brought home unintentionally by workers.

The shutdown was supposed to last for 72 hours, but Judge Leonardo Castro extended it for an additional 24 hours on Thursday to allow time for state health and labor officials and Water Gremlin to come to an agreement on the first phase of lead safety improvements at the plant.

At the follow-up hearing on Friday, Water Gremlin agreed to spend the weekend cleaning vulnerable parts of the plant, including the cafeteria and locker rooms. The company will also do a full contamination training for all employees on Monday.

With the safety agreement in place, Judge Castro said Water Gremlin can resume operations on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. If the agreement is not followed, however, the judge said he will not hesitate to shut the plant down again.