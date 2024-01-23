Watch: Quick-thinking officer rescues child from partially frozen pond in Arkansas

A child was rescued from a partially frozen pond thanks to the actions of a quick-thinking officer who crawled on top of the ice to save him.

The Jonesboro Police Department in Arkansas released bodycam footage of the rescue that happened January 20 at the Gladiola Estates complex.

Police said Officer Troy Ellison ran through the estate to locate the child, who was clinging to the edge of the ice with his body submerged.

The child was later transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

"Be mindful that no matter how cold the temperatures get this winter, playing on the ice is never safe. Luckily, this call had a very happy ending," the department wrote.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.