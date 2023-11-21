New Minnesota state flag designs: Here are the top 6 submissions

The commission tasked with choosing the new Minnesota state flag narrowed down the state flag submissions to six during a meeting on Tuesday.

Members of the State Emblems Redesign Commission (SERC) each selected their top 25 choices from the hundreds of submissions and then narrowed it down further to the top six flags. Here they are:

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Earlier this month, the Minnesota Historical Society released the more than 2,600 designs submitted to the State Emblems Redesign Commission for the new flag and seal. The commission will eventually select a design or a modified version of the design to be used for each emblem. It is tasked with developing and adopting a new design for the official state seal and flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

What the committee was looking for in design submissions

The current Minnesota flag. (FOX 9)

The committee was looking for various qualities in flag design submissions. Among them, per the state's website: