Watch: Helicopter hovers around buildings in downtown Minneapolis

A helicopter pilot maneuvered between buildings in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday as crews worked to replace an HVAC system on top of U.S. Bank Plaza.

The work on Sunday was part two of a job that started last weekend. Streets and sidewalks around the plaza were closed during the morning hours for the job.

In a tweet, the City of Minneapolis says the use of a helicopter for work on buildings when construction cranes aren't feasible.

The city added that the city, police, Metro Transit, the FAA, and Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport all helped with the planning for the project.