Watch: 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer released, featuring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder

Dust off your copies of the "Handbook of the Recently Deceased," because the first official trailer for the "Beetlejuice" sequel is here.

The official trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," which serves as a sequel to the original 1988 classic film, was released Thursday.

The trailer, which is nearly two-and-a-half minutes long, showcases Lydia Deetz, reprised by Winona Ryder, and her daughter Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega.

"Death is hard," Deetz says in the opening of the trailer, to which Astrid replies, "Yeah, sometimes I think life is harder."

The trailer also features the return of the iconic character Beetlejuice, reprised by Michael Keaton.

"The juice is loose," Beetlejuice says in the clip.

In March, a shorter trailer was released, along with images showcasing the star-studded cast, which also includes Catherine O’Hara, who is once again playing Delia and Justin Theroux, who will play Rory.

"'Beetlejuice' is the most f---in’ fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie," Keaton said during an interview with Empire magazine last year.

"[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. We’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something."

"F---in’ great," he continued. "It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long."

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," which was directed by Tim Burton, is set to hit theaters Sept. 6.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Catherine Stoddard contributed.