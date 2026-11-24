The Brief Washington County is again holding its Name a Snowplow contest this season. Through Dec. 18, residents can submit an entry to rename two of the county’s plows. Submissions will be reviewed, with finalists going before a round of public voting to reach the final winners.



An annual tradition has returned, despite a lack of snow so far this season – Washington County residents can now submit their name ideas for two of the county’s snowplows during this year’s Name a Snowplow contest.

Washington County Name a Snowplow

Dig deeper:

An official submission form opened on Nov. 23, and will remain open until Dec. 18, for those who want to pitch a name.

Entries can also be submitted in person at the Washington County Public Works North Shop at 11660 Myeron Rd. N. in Stillwater, as well as, at any Washington County library branch.

Why you should care:

Last year’s winners included Duck Duck Orange Truck, seen in the southern part of the county, and Blizzard of Oz, seen in the northern part.

Be forewarned, though: Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

Big picture view:

After tallying more than 19,000 votes, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced its winners for the 2025-26 Name a Snowplow contest last February.

What's next:

Officials say that county staff will review the submissions, with top ideas heading to a round of public voting in January 2027, when two winners will be selected.