The Brief U.S. Army officials plan to detonate 68 barrels of lead azide at their Iowa ammunition plant at approximately 9:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The time of the blast could change depending on the weather. According to new Army tracking maps, a cloud of lead dust could travel up to 100 miles from the detonation site into Missouri.



After a week of legal and political fallout, the U.S. Army plans to detonate nearly 10,000 pounds of bomb-making material at its ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The controlled blast on Nov. 25 will destroy 68 barrels of lead azide, a highly volatile chemical compound used to ignite ammunition.

When will the Iowa lead detonation begin?

What they're saying:

Army officials announced the controlled explosion will take place at approximately 9:00 a.m. CST.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle said they chose to conduct the operation at this time because forecasted weather patterns should be ideal "to protect public health and safety across the region."

Lead azide is extremely sensitive to sudden temperature changes, and the Army said it's prepared to change the set time of the detonation depending on how the weather plays out to ensure the safest conditions possible.

How far will the lead azide dust travel?

Dig deeper:

According to new Army tracking maps, a cloud of airborne lead dust could travel up to 100 miles southwest from the detonation site into Missouri.

Heavier dust particles will fall to the ground in a narrow strip stretching about 35 to 40 miles from the plant, covering parts of southeastern Iowa and just crossing the Missouri state line.

The map shows how far heavy lead dust could travel following the Army's controlled detonation of lead azide at its ammunition facility in Middletown, Iowa. (Credit: U.S. Army)

Lighter dust floating in the air could drift much farther southwest over the course of the day, traveling about 90 to 100 miles into north-central Missouri about 8 hours after the blast.

Anyone living inside those mapped zones, especially families with young children, should leave the area or stay inside with their windows and doors shut until the Army says the air is safe again.

The map shows how far fine airborne lead particles could travel following the Army's controlled detonation of lead azide at its ammunition facility in Middletown, Iowa. (Credit: U.S. Army)

Why the Army says the blast can't wait

The backstory:

Military leaders and local officials maintain that delaying the controlled detonation poses an immediate, catastrophic threat to plant workers and nearby residents.

According to the Army, the lead azide has sat in storage bunkers for decades, degrading into irregularly shaped crystals that are extraordinarily sensitive to friction, shock and static electricity.

"Inaction is no longer an option," said Major General Eric Shirley during Tuesday's press conference. "It would be irresponsible for us to not take the determined, consensus-based course of action moving forward that has been selected."

Court ruling changes detonation plans

Timeline:

On Monday, Nov. 23, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cleared the way for the U.S. Army to detonate the lead azide.

President Donald Trump said the order was one of two decisions he was waiting for after he told the Army earlier in the day not to move forward without court approval.

The detonation was first planned for last Friday, Nov. 20, but the U.S. Army has changed the date three times after public concern about possible health and environmental effects.

Before the ruling, environmental groups challenged an emergency permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that cleared the operation. The court temporarily halted that permit, and the U.S. Army then argued it did not need that authorization because officials considered the situation an emergency.