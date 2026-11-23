The Brief The DNR says anglers fishing Mille Lacs Lake can keep two walleyes longer than 17 inches, with only one fish exceeding 20 inches, for the upcoming winter season. That's a reduction from last winter, during which anglers could keep three total. The DNR says that the limit provides a harvest opportunity "while supporting the long-term sustainability of Mille Lacs Lake’s walleye population."



The limit for walleye that anglers can harvest from Mille Lacs Lake has been reduced for the upcoming winter season, according to a decision by Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Mille Lace walleye limit

Dig deeper:

The DNR has released its latest guidelines for the winter fishing season, saying that anglers fishing Mille Lacs Lake can keep two walleyes longer than 17 inches, with only one fish exceeding 20 inches, for the upcoming season.

That’s a reduction from last season, during which anglers could keep three.

Why you should care:

The DNR says that the limit provides a harvest opportunity "while supporting the long-term sustainability of Mille Lacs Lake’s walleye population."

What they're saying:

"Our fall netting survey showed fewer adult walleyes than we observed last year, which led us to reduce the winter limit from three fish to two," said Brian Nerbonne, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources central region fisheries manager in a statement. "Even with that decline, the walleye population remains healthy, and we are pleased to continue providing anglers with a harvest opportunity during the winter season."

What's next:

Winter fishing regulations for walleye take effect on Dec. 1 and go until Feb. 28, 2027.