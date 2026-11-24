The Brief On Tuesday, Minnesota prosecutors charged Fredie Enotie Ogiuga and Rita Sharawn Williams in a Medicaid fraud case tied to Choices By Design. The complaint says the agency billed Medicaid for higher-level nursing care while using unlicensed workers instead. Prosecutors say the overbilling totaled $2,723,292.70 and led to 10 felony theft charges.



Minnesota's attorney general says two people who ran a home care agency are charged in a case alleging more than $2.7 million in Medicaid overbilling.

Charges center on home care billing

Local perspective:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Fredie Enotie Ogiuga and Rita Sharawn Williams, who operated Choices By Design, were charged after an investigation by the state's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

According to the attorney general's office, Choices By Design was a Medicaid-funded agency that provided home nursing care, home and community-based services and personal care assistant services. The agency provided home care nursing services to Medicaid clients living in three residential homes.

The attorney general's office said home care nursing is physician-ordered hourly nursing care for people whose health conditions require more help than unlicensed workers can provide.

Those services must be provided by a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse, and Medicaid pays a higher rate for them than it does for personal care assistant or home health aide services.

By the numbers:

According to the complaint, Choices By Design billed Medicaid for home care nursing services even though the care was not provided by a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse.

The complaint says the agency regularly hired unlicensed workers, including personal care assistants and home health aides, and then billed Medicaid as if it had provided the higher-level nursing care.

The attorney general's office said former employees consistently identified themselves as not being licensed nurses and said they provided personal care assistant or other unlicensed services. Prosecutors allege the overbilling totaled $2,723,292.70 and led to 10 felony theft charges.

Investigators detail how case developed

The backstory:

According to the attorney general's office, the Minnesota Department of Health referred Choices By Design to the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

The case was then investigated by the unit, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Maple Grove Police Department.

According to the complaint, primary care physicians for some Choices By Design clients said they did not believe those clients needed the number of care hours the agency billed for. The attorney general's office said those concerns were part of the case now being prosecuted.

What's next:

"The charges laid today are yet more proof that my top-rated Medicaid fraud unit will thoroughly investigate cases of Medicaid fraud and file all the charges, criminal or civil, that the evidence supports," said Ellison. "Anyone even thinking about stealing taxpayer money that is supposed to help low-income people stay healthy should know that if they do, we will hold them accountable."