The Brief Portions of search warrant records tied to the investigation of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and the Oct. 12 search of her home in Washington, D.C., were released on Monday. More than a dozen news organizations filed a request in October seeking access to the search warrant and related court documents, arguing that the public interest and significance of a search warrant executed at a congresswoman's home outweigh the need to keep the records sealed. The search warrant affidavit was excluded from the release.



Portions of search warrant records tied to the investigation of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and the search of her Washington, D.C., home were released Monday with redactions.

Judge orders search warrant records released

Timeline:

Last week, Chief U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg ruled that portions of the search warrant records in the Rep. Omar case could be released with redactions. He directed prosecutors to submit redacted versions of the documents, including the search warrant docket sheet, by last Friday. However, the search warrant affidavit is excluded from the release.

The ruling comes after more than a dozen news organizations filed a request in October seeking access to the search warrant and related court documents. The filing argues that the public interest and significance of a search warrant executed at a congresswoman's home outweigh the need to keep the records sealed.

What's next:

Media organizations seeking access to the records now have until Nov. 30 to respond to the proposed redactions.

The other side:

The Justice Department opposed the release of the documents, arguing that making them public could compromise the active federal investigation. However, it does not necessarily oppose releasing some of the records with redactions once the warrant has been fully executed and a charging decision has been made public, according to its October filing.

You can find the redacted documents below:

Ilhan Omar's home searched

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a town hall meeting at the Urban League Twin Cities facility on January 27, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A person holding a syringe charged the podium as Omar spoke. Protests and demonstrations continue ra (Brandon Bell / Getty Images) Expand

The backstory:

Federal agents searched Omar's Washington, D.C., home on Oct. 12 as part of an investigation reportedly involving her immigration paperwork.

Omar previously described as many as 25 agents searching her home for about four to five hours and took 17 items she described as "bizarre," including several phones, notebooks belonging to her husband, a camera and a Somali-language children's book.

READ MORE: Ilhan Omar reveals details of federal raid, plans to move out of DC home

What they're saying:

Omar said she still does not understand why the search lasted that long when the warrant largely focused on electronic devices.

"I don't think anybody still has an understanding of what is happening. I mean, it doesn't make any sense that they would raid a house to take my phone …" Omar said in an interview with MS Now on Oct. 21. "So to come that early to take my phone just sounded obnoxious. It still sounds obnoxious."

Omar has denied wrongdoing and criticized the search as politically motivated. She has not been charged.