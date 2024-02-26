Minneapolis alpine ski team wins state for first time in 48 years

At Hyland Hills Ski Area, the temperature isn't the only thing on the rise.

The Washburn Boys Alpine Ski Team is hitting the slopes and historic highs at the same time.

"It's a lot of fun because we're all really good friends and we've been skiing together for as long as I can remember. So it's cool to finally get an accomplishment like that as a team with my friends," said team member Levi Ehlers.

Earlier this month, the team won first place at the Minnesota High School Alpine Championships, beating out suburban powerhouses like Minnetonka and Hill Murray.

It's the first time a Minneapolis public school has accomplished this feat in 48 years when Washburn took the title back in 1976.

"It was overwhelming. I mean skiing has brought me a lot of emotions, a lot of stress, and a lot of excitement and it just was extremely rewarding," said team member Jack Bajek.

Coaches say the championship is special because the team is made up of homegrown athletes who didn't ski at the club level before joining the sport. And not only did the Washburn boys win state, but the girls took second place at the same event.

"I think it's great for Minneapolis. This is a fantastic sport and we would like to see more kids get into it, take advantage of it," said Minneapolis Alpine Ski Team head coach Mark Conway.

The team will lose a handful of seniors next year, but when it comes to the future, they hope it's anything but all downhill from here.

"I've just loved being part of this team. It's been one of the best things I've ever done. The coaches are amazing. The team is amazing. It's fun. It gets me out of the house every day and just having a blast every day and competing," said Ehlers.