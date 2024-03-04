Waseca wildfire: 3 injured, multiple residents evacuated

article

A large wildfire north of Waseca, Minnesota, caused several residents to evacuate and injured three people Sunday.

According to the Waseca County Sheriff's Office, the Waseca Fire Department responded to a grass fire near the area of the 15000 block of Snake Trail in Waseca County. Multiple residents were evacuated due to the fire, but no structures were damaged. Officials estimate the fire burned fewer than 2,000 acres.

The fire was contained by 8 p.m. Sunday and the last fire crew left by 10 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, fire officials and the sheriff's office are assessing the area and extinguishing any remaining hot spots from the fire, authorities said.

Officials say one resident and two firefighters were injured during the fire. The firefighters have been treated and have been released. The condition of the resident is currently unknown.

Multiple fire departments and other agencies assisted with the fire, including the Minnesota DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife firefighters.

According to authorities, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The National Weather Service said the fire created enough smoke that it showed up on radar. A red flag alert was issued on Sunday for parts of southern and western Minnesota on Sunday, as dry conditions and windy weather create conditions ripe for wildfires.