Warning issued after multiple bear sightings in northern Ramsey County
NORTH OAKS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is sharing bear safety tips after receiving multiple reported sightings of a bear in northern Ramsey County.
There have been sightings of a bear in Vadnais Heights, North Oaks, White Bear Township and near the Tamarack Nature Center, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office. The most recent sighting happened Monday around 6:40 a.m. near Greenhaven Drive and Centerville Road in Vadnais Heights.
Last week, a FOX 9 viewer shared surveillance video of a bear walking across their lawn. At the time of that sighting, there had been 23 bear sightings in the nearby area between Interstate 35W and Highway 61
In light of the recent sightings, officials are asking residents to stay alert, to stay away from bears and to call 911. Officials note bears are likely more afraid of you than you are of them.
If you do find yourself face-to-face with a bear, follow these tips:
- Pick up small children or pets
- Face the bear directly and try to appear as large as possible by spreading or waving arms while holding a sweater or coat
- Slowly back away to the side. Bears consider sideway movements non-threatening.
- Talk to the bear in a calm, monotone voice
- Once indoors, call 911