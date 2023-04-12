Expand / Collapse search
Warmer weather signals start to allergy season

Minnesota is already in the high status for allergens.

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - After a winter that tested even the toughest Minnesotans, 80 degrees and sunny never felt so good on Tuesday afternoon. 

But as the snow starts to melt, allergy symptoms like runny noses, itchy, watery eyes and sneezing will start to flare up for many. 

Pollen.com shows much of Minnesota is already in the high status for allergens. 

"I think it's the calm before the storm," said Allina Health allergist Dr. Pramod Kelkar, who has already seen patients complaining of allergy symptoms. He expects things will get worse in the coming days. 

"The snow melts and then the dampness creates mold, and that mold can cause the same symptoms as tree pollens," said Kelkar. He added that warming global temperatures are impacting pollen counts, making allergy season stretch longer by one month at each end."

After being outside, Kelkar suggests using sinus rinses or changing clothes and taking a shower to get rid of any pollen. 

And if over-the-counter antihistamines aren't working for you, you don't have to suffer. 

"The first thing I tell patients is don't deny yourself the pleasure of the outdoors," said Kelkar.

There are a whole host of remedies medical professionals can provide, like allergen immunotherapy, that provides greater relief as pollen continues to spread.