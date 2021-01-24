More than 13,000 Minnesotans received COVID-19 vaccine over past 3 days

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's office said the state is making strides in the effort to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents.

The governor's office said Sunday that, according to the most recent data, more than 13,000 people were vaccinated across the nine sites over the past three days.

Tuesday, the portal to make an appointment quickly got overloaded and led to a website crash and scores of dropped calls. But by Thursday, seniors were lining up at four vaccine sites and there were no reported issues. Five more vaccine sites opened Friday.

According to a release from Walz's office, "the nearly 11,500 Minnesotans aged 65 or older, childcare providers, and educators who were served at the clinics began getting appointments Tuesday and received their shots Thursday-Saturday. No vaccine doses were wasted out of open vials."