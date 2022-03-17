Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota stimulus check update: $500 checks will cost $2 billion

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 3:58PM
Gov. Tim Walz is at a gas station to promote his proposed direct payments of $500 per adult (up to $164k income), $1,000 per couple (up to $273k income). Senate Republicans have given the idea a chilly reception, favoring income tax cuts instead.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's proposal to give direct payments to Minnesotans from the state's surplus now has a cost estimate – $2 billion. 

Walz released an updated spending plan Thursday that includes direct payments of $500 per adult, $1,000 per couple (up to income limits). 

The cost estimate is $1.3 billion more than Walz's original direct checks proposal ($175 per adult, $350 per couple) from late January. It accounts for the lion's share of the additional budget surplus, which grew from $7.7 billion to $9.3 billion last month.

The updated Walz spending plan does not include a gas tax holiday as some Minnesota Democrats have proposed. Last week, Walz said he was open to the idea but raised concerns about its $77 million per month cost.

