Minnesota stimulus check update: $500 checks will cost $2 billion

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's proposal to give direct payments to Minnesotans from the state's surplus now has a cost estimate – $2 billion.

Walz released an updated spending plan Thursday that includes direct payments of $500 per adult, $1,000 per couple (up to income limits).

The cost estimate is $1.3 billion more than Walz's original direct checks proposal ($175 per adult, $350 per couple) from late January. It accounts for the lion's share of the additional budget surplus, which grew from $7.7 billion to $9.3 billion last month.

The updated Walz spending plan does not include a gas tax holiday as some Minnesota Democrats have proposed. Last week, Walz said he was open to the idea but raised concerns about its $77 million per month cost.

RELATED - Long live the Jesse Checks: Walz proposes Ventura policy redux