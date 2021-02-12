Walz raises capacity limits at private parties, restaurants amid decreasing COVID-19 rates

In response to decreasing COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations in Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz is loosening restrictions on capacity limits for restaurants and other indoor venues.

The governor made the announcement Friday in a press release, calling the changes "common sense adjustments."

The new order goes into effect Saturday, Feb. 13 at noon.

Restaurants and bars: "Not to exceed" capacity increased to 250 people; maximum capacity remains at 50%; establishments can stay open until 11 p.m.

Indoor entertainment venues: "Not to exceed" capacity increased to 250; maximum capacity remains at 25%

Private events and celebrations (weddings, funerals, family reunions, etc.): "Not to exceed" capacity increased to 50; maximum capacity remains at 25%

Gyms, fitness centers, pools: "Not to exceed" capacity increased to 250, maximum capacity remains at 25%; distancing requirement reduced to 6 feet apart

Before, the "not to exceed" maximum had been set at 150 people for most indoor venues.

The changes to the COVID-19 restrictions also come as vaccine access expands to pharmacies, like Walmart and Thrifty White.