Walz orders flags at half-staff Saturday for Congressman Hagedorn

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings, effectively immediately, until sunset on Saturday, Feb, 19, in honor and remembrance of Congressman Jim Hagedorn.

"Congressman Hagedorn proudly served Minnesota’s First District since 2019," stated a proclamation issued by Walz on Friday.

Hagedorn, 59, passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, his widow Jennifer Carnahan announced on Friday morning. He was diagnosed with kidney cancer in February 2019.

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.