Walz orders flags at half-staff on Monday for paramedic killed in crash

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is ordering flags to be lowered at half-staff on Monday in honor of a paramedic who died on-duty in a crash in northern Minnesota.

Troy Boettcher died on Tuesday when a dump truck T-boned the ambulance he was riding in at the intersection of County Road 57 and County Road 336 in Lawrence Township in Itasca County. A 17-year-old patient in the ambulance also died in the crash. Drivers of the ambulance and dump truck both suffered serious injuries.

Boettcher had served 23 years with the Grand Rapids Meds-1 Ambulance Service and in the EMS industry. He is survived by his wife, three children, and four stepchildren.

Under the order, flags will be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings from sunrise to sunset on Monday. Businesses, organizations and residents are encouraged to participate.