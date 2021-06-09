2 dead, 2 seriously injured after dump truck crashes into ambulance in Itasca County

Authorities are investigating after a crash between an ambulance and dump truck left two dead and two critically injured Tuesday in Itasca County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 10:21 a.m., an ambulance was heading south on County Road 336 in Lawrence Township. A dump truck heading east on County Road 57 crashed into the passenger side of the ambulance at the intersection.

The driver of the truck suffered life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt and was not under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the ambulance, a 28-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 51-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were also in the ambulance. Both died at the scene.

Last month, DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell was killed in a crash on the same road, County Road 336.